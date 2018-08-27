Galaxy Note 9 User Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How to Use Screen Optimizer on the Galaxy Note 9 Camera

The Galaxy Note 9 sports a 12-megapixel dual-lens rear camera, which is identical to the camera system in the slightly smaller, slightly more affordable Galaxy S9+. But Samsung added some smarts to the Note 9’s camera software, so the device can recognize 20 types of scenes and automatically adjust the contrast, saturation, white balance and brightness to capture the perfect photo.

Those scenes range from snow and sunsets to beaches and birds, plus people, trees, nighttime shots and a range of settings in between.

In our testing, Samsung’s AI improved the contrast and saturation for many shots. But we also wanted the option to shoot without Scene Optimizer turned on. Unlike some other flagships with AI-assisted cameras, such as the LG G7 ThinQ, the Note 9 allows you to easily turn the feature off. Here’s how.—Caitlin McGarry

1. Open the Camera app from your home screen.

2. Tap the Gear icon on the lower left of the Camera preview screen. That will open your Camera settings.

3. You’ll find Scene Optimizer near the top of the settings menu. It’s toggled on by default, but tap to turn it off.

4. Tap on Scene Optimizer to see the menu of scenes the camera can automatically recognize. You can also switch off the setting on this page.