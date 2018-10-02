Galaxy Note 9 Bundle Now $264 Off

Big, bold, and proud — the Galaxy Note 9 boasts serious power, advanced cameras, and a gorgeous 6.4-inch OLED screen. The $999 phone isn't cheap, but today only Amazon has one of the best Note 9 deals we've seen to date.

The online retailer has the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 bundled with the Samsung Gear IconX Bluetooth Earbuds and Samsung Qi Wireless Charger Stand for $929. That's $70 cheaper than the cost of the phone by itself and $264 cheaper than buying each item separately.

The Note 9 is one of the fastest, most cutting edge phones on the market. It's available in Ocean Blue or Lavender Purple and comes with Samsung's S Pen. In terms of hardware, it sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display (2960 x 1440), Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual 12 MP cameras, 8PM front camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Performance-wise, the Note 9 isn't the fastest Android phone around, but it still provides a smooth, snappy experience regardless of whether you're plaging games or streaming movies. Samsung also added artificial intelligence to the Note 9's camera software, which automatically adjusts contrast, brightness, saturation, and other settings based on your shooting conditions.

Amazon's discount ends today. By comparison, Samsung is offering a free Gear Fit2 Pro or free Gear S3 with Wireless Charger when you buy the 512GB model. Amazon's sale, however, is for the 128GB model only.