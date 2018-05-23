Samsung Just Revealed a Key Galaxy Note 9 Feature

Samsung just revealed a major feature in its upcoming Galaxy Note 9 before the handset has even been announced.



Speaking to the Korea Herald in a recent interview, Samsung's Research AI Center chief Gray G. Lee said that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a next-generation version of the company's artificial intelligence features. He said that the features will be baked into Bixby 2.0, which will debut on the Galaxy Note 9.

"Samsung's AI vision has five directions: user centric, always learning, always there, always helpful and always safe," Lee said in the interview, according to Slashgear, which earlier covered the report. He didn't dig too deeply into what that all means, but confirmed that when Samsung releases its Galaxy Note 9 later this year, it'll have a far more intelligent and capable Bixby than what we currently see in the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 lines.

But there's more to what Lee had to say than just Bixby.

Over the last several weeks, we've been hearing reports that Samsung might opt to launch the Galaxy Note 9 sooner than anticipated. Those reports said that Samsung has been disappointed by Galaxy S9 sales and believes getting the Galaxy Note 9 to store shelves sooner will bolster its financial performance. Those same reports said Samsung could launch the device in July or August.

In the Korea Herald report, Lee and sources hinted that Samsung could indeed be planning an August launch this year.

Aside from some software updates, the Galaxy Note 9 isn't expected to have many major changes. The device will reportedly have the same design as the Galaxy Note 8 and come with the same dual-lens camera you'll find in the Galaxy S9+. It will, however, be faster and more powerful, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. And with help from improved Bixby functions, might catch up to some of its competitors on the artificial intelligence front.

Arguably the biggest disappointment, however, is Samsung's reported decision to keep the physical fingerprint sensor and not opt for the long-awaited virtual sensor. Look for far more on the Galaxy Note 9 and its features as we get closer to its launch.