Trending

Galaxy Note 8 Just Dropped by $200

By

Samsung's smartphone is far more affordable ahead of the iPhone X's launch.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most expensive smartphones on the market. But now it's getting the discount treatment.

All of Samsung's flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+, are $200 off at Best Buy when you purchase them for Verizon via an installment plan. Alternatively, T-Mobile is also offering the Galaxy Note 8 for $820 unlocked.

Currently, those are the best Galaxy Note 8 deals available.

Galaxy Note 8 SaleView Deal

The savings come at a rather interesting time.

MORE: Best Smartphones on the Market Now

On Friday, Apple and Best Buy, among others, will offer in-store availability of Apple's iPhone X. The smartphone is the most advanced the company has ever released, with an OLED screen that covers its face, a Face ID facial scanner, and wireless charging.

If all those features sound familiar, it's because they're also available in Samsung's line of flagship smartphones. The iPhone X, in other words, is a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+.

By reducing the price on the Galaxy Note 8 now, Best Buy might be trying to entice some customers to pick up a top-notch smartphone from Samsung right away rather than wait for what could be months to get an iPhone X. It might also be the company's hope at reducing some of its stock as iPhone X demand starts taking hold.

Whatever the case, if you're a subscriber to Verizon and AT&T, the deals Best Buy is offering are quite good. Samsung's smartphones are still outstanding devices, regardless of which competitors are coming now, and getting a $200 to $250 discount on the handsets is a nice perk.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaimeflores_1 24 October 2017 19:29
    nothing for Tmobile!??
    Reply
  • taylor.n8 24 October 2017 20:20
    Again, I guess if you don't want to buy the phone on an installment plan you are screwed.
    Reply
  • brighteyedash 24 October 2017 21:28
    Not sure if you can get the special but I'm paying $600 with Sprint. $40 payments at 50% off for 18 months on Flex lease during the special. (With all $40 still going to principal) you can either pay a down payment or pay off the remainder at the end of 18 months. No interest. After doing the math, 18 months times $20 is $360. Because they still put $40 a month to principal...the leftover balance is only $240. $360+$240...$600. Pretty happy with the deal.
    Reply
  • SBMfromLA 27 October 2017 08:55
    Unfortunately... these s-called deals are only valid if you choose one of those installment plans. If you want to buy the phone outright... you'll be charged full price.
    Reply
  • takashilater 02 November 2017 21:48
    There goes any resale value on the Note 8.
    Reply