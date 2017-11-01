Galaxy Note 8 Just Dropped by $200

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most expensive smartphones on the market. But now it's getting the discount treatment.

All of Samsung's flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+, are $200 off at Best Buy when you purchase them for Verizon via an installment plan. Alternatively, T-Mobile is also offering the Galaxy Note 8 for $820 unlocked.

Currently, those are the best Galaxy Note 8 deals available.

The savings come at a rather interesting time.

On Friday, Apple and Best Buy, among others, will offer in-store availability of Apple's iPhone X. The smartphone is the most advanced the company has ever released, with an OLED screen that covers its face, a Face ID facial scanner, and wireless charging.

If all those features sound familiar, it's because they're also available in Samsung's line of flagship smartphones. The iPhone X, in other words, is a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+.

By reducing the price on the Galaxy Note 8 now, Best Buy might be trying to entice some customers to pick up a top-notch smartphone from Samsung right away rather than wait for what could be months to get an iPhone X. It might also be the company's hope at reducing some of its stock as iPhone X demand starts taking hold.

Whatever the case, if you're a subscriber to Verizon and AT&T, the deals Best Buy is offering are quite good. Samsung's smartphones are still outstanding devices, regardless of which competitors are coming now, and getting a $200 to $250 discount on the handsets is a nice perk.