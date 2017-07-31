Here's Your Best Look Yet at the Galaxy Note 8

A casemaker with an outstanding track record for tipping what Samsung has planned in its flagship phones is at it again with the Galaxy Note 8.

(Image credit: Forbes/Ghostek)

The casemaker, called Ghostek, sent a series of Galaxy Note 8 renderings to Forbes on Sunday (July 30) showcasing one of its case designs for what it says will be the Galaxy Note 8. And the smartphone in the picture seems to follow all of the reports we've been hearing about the Samsung handset.

First up, the Galaxy Note 8 in the Ghostek rendering comes with a big screen that curves on either side. It also has small bezels at the top and bottom, leaving no room for a physical home button. The Galaxy Note 8 in the render looks like the Galaxy S8+ but with a bigger screen.

On the rear, Ghostek shows a dual-lens camera array. The cameras are arranged horizontally and, unfortunately, there's a fingerprint sensor to their right. The chances of smudging the camera are fairly high, but at least this render has the flash in between the lens and fingerprint reader.

Ghostek's rendering suggests the Galaxy Note 8 will have a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. It'll be flanked by a single speaker grille and a place for the S Pen to be housed. And like the Galaxy S8 that came before it, the Galaxy Note 8 will have four buttons around its sides for volume, power, and Bixby activation.

Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil a new device at a press event on August 23, which is believe to be the Galaxy Note 8.

Ghostek didn't tell Forbes what the Galaxy Note 8 might have inside, but several reports say it'll come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. And when it launches, the Galaxy Note 8 could cost north of $1,000.

It's impossible to know whether the Ghostek rendering is real, but as Forbes points out, the casemaker released Galaxy S8 renderings ahead of that smartphone's launch and they were accurate.