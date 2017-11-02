Samsung Debuts New Galaxy Note 8: What You Get

Samsung has announced a new version of its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone designed specifically for corporate users.

The new device, called the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition, might be hard to differentiate from the original Galaxy Note 8. The business-first handset has the same design as the consumer model and comes with the S Pen stylus to let you digitally write all over the screen. Speaking of the display, it's the same 6.3-inch quad-HD version, and like the consumer-focused model, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 CPU.

The main differences, then, come on the software side, where users will find enhanced security features, as well as some improvement deployment and smartphone management.

On the security side, Samsung said that the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition will come with regular monthly security updates for up to three years. Samsung said its monthly patches are designed to mimic those on the PC side, where Microsoft and other companies offer up regular security updates to keep critical hardware secure.

Additionally, the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition runs Samsung Knox, the company's security and encryption platform. With Knox, IT professionals can manage a fleet of Galaxy Note 8s and ensure they're all following a security policy outlined by those professionals.

To better manage all facets of those devices, the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is also compatible with Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over-the Air (E-FOTA). The feature lets IT professionals remotely push firmware updates to all of the company's handsets, and along the way, install custom-branded apps built by the organization. With E-FOTA's help, IT professionals can manage an entire fleet of smartphones.

Aside from that, not much else is different in the Galaxy Note 8. And that's likely by design: Samsung's latest handset has been well received and the company likely doesn't want to fix something that isn't broken.

The Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is available now for companies to order through authorized Samsung channel partners. The Note 8 Enterprise Edition will retail for $994 per device. Samsung didn't say exactly when the smartphone will start shipping to customers.