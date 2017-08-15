Galaxy Note 8's Camera Might Be Better Than Expected

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is slated to have two rear cameras — a first for the company. But now there's talk of those cameras being more capable than anticipated.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Several reports of late have suggested that Samsung's smartphone will ship with two 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras. However, a new report from Korea's ET News suggests the smartphone will actually come with a 12-megapixel sensor equipped with optical image stabilization and another with a 13-megapixel lens, that will support telephoto pictures.

According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the ET News report, the camera will support two-times optical zoom and could come with some software-delivered features, like a Portrait Mode for shooting nicer photos of individuals. It might also come with enhanced support for high-quality imagery in low light.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is one of the worst-kept secrets in the smartphone market. The device, which is slated to be announced at a press event in New York City on August 23, will come with a design similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that ditches the physical home button. The smartphone will also feature two curved edges along the screen and support the S Pen stylus.

Inside, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to support the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same processor in the Galaxy S8 line. A leak on the benchmarking service AnTuTu said the handset would ship with 6GB of onboard memory and have 64GB of storage. That's about the same we've heard from other reports.

However, the smartphone's camera might prove to be the most important addition to Samsung's new device.

Samsung hasn't offered a dual-lens camera in any smartphone to this point, marking a major departure between its high-end handsets and those from top competitor Apple. Speculation abounds over exactly what kind of camera the device would offer, with no real consensus.

As discussed, some reports have said the Galaxy Note 8 would come with dual 12-megapixel cameras. The aforementioned AnTuTu benchmark suggests a 12-megapixel camera will be complemented by an 8-megapixel shooter.

The only one to know is Samsung. And it's decided not to share details on the device until August 23, when it plans to hold a press event in New York City showcasing the handset.