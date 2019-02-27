Galaxy Note 10 Could One-Up S10 With Another Rear Camera

The Galaxy S10 may have debuted just a week ago, but that’s not stopping the Galaxy Note 10 rumor mill from rumbling.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S10 5G has four rear cameras, and the Note 10 could too later this year. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

While preorders are underway for the trio of new S10 models, the Note 10 is expected to arrive later this year. And when the successor to last year’s Note 9 does appear, it’s likely to be carrying an extra camera on its back.

That’s according to Sammobile, which reports that Samsung will opt for a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10. That one-ups the three lenses on the back of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, while the 5G version of the S10 augments those three shooters with a 3D depth sensor.

There’s no info on whether the Note 10’s purported four-lens camera would be any different than the Galaxy S10 5G’s approach, where the 3D sensor joins the ultra-wide, telephoto and main cameras you’ll find on the back of the standard S10 models.

Samsung typically releases a Galaxy Note phone in late summer/early fall that carries the same processor and similar screen and cameras to the Galaxy S phones that came earlier in the year. Where the Note typically stands out is with its professional-style features like an onboard stylus and a larger offering of RAM for app multitasking.

And don’t forget rumors that Samsung has been working on a stylus that will include an optical zoom camera system. It should be exciting see whether that shows up in the next Galaxy Note.