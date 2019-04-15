Galaxy Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Galaxy Note 10

The Galaxy Note 10 could be getting a bigger brother, and now we know the possible name of that flagship smartphone.

According to a tweet from the leaker known as Ice Universe, Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy Note 10 Pro model. Presumably, this version of the Galaxy Note 10 would launch alongside the regular Galaxy Note 10.

Korean news outlet ETNews reported last week that there will be four models of the Galaxy Note 10. One of the models would sport a 6.3-inch display and the other would sport a 6.8-inch screen. The other two variants would have the same size panels but add 5G connectivity.

As PhoneArena points out, the Galaxy Note line has always been targeted towards the Pro crowd, so how much more Pro could a Galaxy Note 10 Pro get?

In addition to a larger display, the Note 10 Pro may offer beefier specs, including more RAM and storage, and perhaps an additional rear camera. There have also been rumors that at least one version of the Note 10 will have no buttons at all; maybe Samsung would reserve that design for the Note 10 Pro.

Another possibility is that the Note 10 Pro would offer more robust S Pen features than the regular Note 10. For instance, we've seen patents referring to a pop-up selfie camera embedded in the S Pen. This would allow Samsung to offer a design without a punchole, which some dislike on the Galaxy S10.

PhoneArena also points to a possible third variant of the Galaxy Note 10, which could be called the Galaxy Note 10e. This would be a lower-cost model of the handset, similar to the Galaxy S10e. But to us this move doesn't make much sense, as again the Note line is targeted towards early adopters, and an "e" model would dilute that message.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch in August, so we'll likely hear a lot more rumors between now and the eventual release date of Samsung's new lineup.