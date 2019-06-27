Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak Says 5G May Be Standard

If you've been following the latest Galaxy Note 10 rumors, you probably know that Samsung is reportedly releasing at least two versions of its upcoming flagship: a 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and a 6.75-inch Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Some believe that Samsung will release separate versions of the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro with 5G connectivity, but now we're learning that may not be the case.

UK-based phone accessory retailer Mobile Fun claims that it has been sent details by Samsung distributors about the official cases for the Note 10, which come in two sizes, named Davinci 1 and Davinci 2 (Da Vinci is the Note 10’s internal Samsung codename, which we’ve learned from previous rumors). Mobile Fun claims that Samsung told them that the Note 10 Pro sized cases fit the 5G variant, too.

Mobile Fun suggests that this could mean the Note 10 Pro is 5G compatible by standard. However, the two phones could be separate and just be the same size. This second explanation seems more likely based on previous rumors we’ve seen about there being four versions of the Note 10 - with a 4G and 5G version of both the Note 10 and the larger Note 10 Pro.

On the other hand, making 5G on the Note 10 Pro standard could help justify a more premium price. The Galaxy S10 5G, for example, starts at $1,299.

The second piece of Note 10 news today comes from the Korea Economic Daily (via BGR). According to Hankyung (the publication’s Korean nickname), the Note 10 is going to have the ‘Your Phone’ app preinstalled. Your Phone is Microsoft’s Windows 10 pairing app for Android, launched in 2018 but recently updated in April 2019 to be a much more effective tool.

The Your Phone features you’ll be able to enjoy include screen mirroring your Note 10 on your Windows 10 device, app interaction, including SMS and chat messaging, and photo and video display. Don’t mistake this for a special feature, you can download Your Phone Companion from the Google Play store right now.

If you’re interested in learning more about Samsung’s upcoming phablet, then check out our Galaxy Note 10 rumor round-up page, which we update regularly with all the news and leaks that relate to the new device. The Note 10 launch event is reportedly taking place August 7.