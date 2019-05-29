Galaxy Note 10 Dex Live Could Beam to Desktops Wirelessly

Samsung might have a new method for getting you to beam your Galaxy Note 10 screen to your desktop.

The folks over at GalaxyClub on Wednesday (May 29) discovered a trademark application Samsung filed in the European Union that describes a new device called the "Dex Live." In the description, Samsung said that the device is "application software, namely, for projecting the screen of mobile device to displays via computer peripheral devices and wireless networks."

Samsung's DeX Station was a way for folks to beam their mobile devices to a monitor to act like a traditional computer. You could pop in your Samsung smartphone into the DeX Station and connect it to a keyboard, mouse, and monitor. You could then use your smartphone like a PC. But no one wanted to spring for an extra accessory.

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung simplified DeX by merely requiring a USB-C to HDMI adapter for connecting to any monitor. But Dex Live should make things even easier - no cables required.

There have been rumblings over the last several months that Samsung was looking for a way to improve upon its DeX Station with a wireless alternative. However, those rumors didn't say when the feature might launch and how it might work in the real world.

Given the timing on the trademark application, however, it would seem likely that Samsung is lining up the possible DeX Live to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 the company has planned for this summer. Indeed, the DeX Stations have launched alongside flagship Samsung smartphones in the past. It would make sense for that to happen again in 2019 with the DeX Live.

Of course, Samsung isn't discussing its plans for the future, so we won't know for sure what will become of the DeX Live until later this year. Until then, expect to hear more about the device as rumors continue to surface.