New Galaxy Note 10 Leak Tips Multiple Design Changes

We've got another indication that the Galaxy Note 10 coming out later this year will have a different design.

(Image credit: Galaxy Note 9's camera setup (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Leaker Ice Universe doesn't mention the Note 10 by name in his tweet showcasing some images posted to Weibo. But he does include a picture of Leonardo da Vinci, and "da Vinci" is apparently the code-name for the phone at Samsung headquarters. The other images in the tweet show a vertical camera stack and an outline of a phone that gives an idea of what the final version of the phone will look like.

That last image doesn't include any indication of a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, like the one the Galaxy Note 9 offers. That might imply the upcoming Note will offer the in-display fingerprint sensor Samsung adopted for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

(Image credit: IceUniverse)

IceUniverse isn't the first phone watcher to suggest that a change is coming to the back of the Note 10. Earlier this month, OnLeaks also claimed that the Note 10's rear cameras were going to be stacked on the left side of the phablet.

According to Note 10 rumors, Samsung's super-sized phone is likely to feature four lenses — a main camera augmented by a telephoto, wide angle and depth sensor similar to the setup Samsung's introduced on the Galaxy S10 5G. But the S10 5G arranges those lenses in a horizontal strip — the Note 10 apparently is going in a different direction.

Samsung wouldn't be the first phone maker to stack multiple cameras on top of each other. Huawei's P30 Pro puts three lenses in a vertical row with a time-of-flight sensor off to the side. The just-released Honor 20 Pro adopts a similar setup, only the lens to the right of the other cameras is a macro shooter.

Samsung may be looking for a new home for the camera on the front of the Note 10, too. Multiple rumors suggest the punch-hole cutout for the phone's selfie camera will move to the top center of the display, apparently so that the front and rear camera arrays aren't stacked on the same side of the phone.

Stay up to date with all of the latest Galaxy Note 10 rumors between now and the big launch.