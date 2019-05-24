Best Buy Just Cancelled All Galaxy Fold Preorders

One of the most ambitious, expensive — and troubled — phones ever just got more bad news.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to a forum post on Best Buy, as reported by The Verge, the retailer is cancelling “all current pre-orders" for the $1,980 Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The edited forum post, published by a Best Buy social media specialist, says that “while Samsung continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, we will continue to keep our customers updated as best we can.”

Customers can request to be notified when the product is available for purchase by visiting Best Buy’s Samsung Galaxy Fold product page and selecting Notify Me.

MORE: Galaxy Fold Review: A Bold Bet That Is Not Ready

For those who have not been following this foldable phone debacle, the Galaxy Fold started breaking on early reviewers in April. Some units were damaged when reviewers accidentally removed a protective layer on the display. Others found that debris got caught between the hinge and screen. And yet others experienced odd screen flickering issues.

As a result of the negative reaction, Samsung decided to delay the Galaxy Fold. Samsung has not promised a new Galaxy Fold release date.

However, Samsung has provided some information in terms of how it plans to address the Galaxy Fold’s durability issues. On April 23, the company issued a statement that said “We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display, including the protective layer….”

Since then, another report surfaced claiming that Samsung is moving the screen's protective shield inside the phone, as opposed to an overlay that can be removed. But this has not been confirmed.

As time drags on, we have to wonder if the Galaxy Fold will be coming back in 2019 at all. Or if Samsung will just move on to a Galaxy Fold 2. But we’ll stay tuned for the latest updates and will keep you posted.