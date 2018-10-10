New Leak Shows Galaxy Phone with Four Rear Cameras

Just how many cameras can phone makers squeeze onto the back of their phones before people say, "That is one camera lens too many?" We may be about to find out.

Samsung is about to release a new phone, the Galaxy A9, perhaps as soon tomorrow. And new leaked images courtesy of the very reputable Evan Blass suggest that the phone will come equipped with four rear shooters.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/@evleaks)

Based on Blass's tweet, the main camera on the A9 will be a 24-megapixel lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The A9 also will have a 8-MP wide-angle lens (f/2.4) and a 10-MP telephoto shooter (f/2.4) — the latter of which sill support a 2x optical zoom. Finally, there's a 5-MP depth camera, apparently there for Live Focus shots. That's Samsung's name for the portrait mode feature that enables blurred backgrounds on phones like the Galaxy S9 and other devices.

Samsung's four-camera phone would land at the same time that we're still getting used to three rear cameras. The LG V40 ThinQ unveiled earlier this month offers such a setup, for example, with telephoto and wide-angle lenses joining the standard camera. Triple lenses enable interesting features like the V40's ability to shoot from each lens simultaneously, creating a video of the final result.

Meanwhile, the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL make due with just a single rear shooter. Google pulls off portrait mode with bokeh and other tricks like Super Res Zoom through AI and software.

Will consumers decided that they can't live without four lenses after a few years of perfectly fine photos from just two cameras (or, heaven forbid, even just one)? We'll know once the Galaxy A9 arrives and we find out if this tweeted image is the real deal.

Of course, it's unclear if the A9 is headed to consumers in the U.S. Earlier today (Oct. 10), GSMarena spotted benchmarks for the upcoming midrange phone on Geekbench that suggests the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor from Qualcomm. That's significant, GSMarena contends, because it could mean the phone is tipped for release in the U.S. and China, since Samsung typically uses its own Exynos processors for phones released elsewhere. Last month, Samsung brought the $359 Galaxy A6 to the U.S.

Even if the A9 never lands in this country, it's still interesting to see what the future holds of mobile devices. And the answer is apparently more cameras.