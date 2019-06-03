Samsung Is Releasing a ‘Good Enough’ Galaxy in US to Fight the Pixel 3a

Samsung is one step closer to launching a new midrange Android phone in the U.S. — and challenging Google's Pixel 3a — according to a new report.

(Image credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Galaxy A50, alongside the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A70, are launching soon in the U.S., SamMobile is reporting. The Samsung-tracking site cited a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, which paves the way for the smartphone to be released in the U.S. Additionally, Samsung updated its Samsung Pay app to support the Galaxy A50, according to the report.

The Galaxy A50 costs £309.00 in the UK, which translates to about $390. That's less than half the price of the Galaxy S10. This would also give Samsung a phone to go up against the Pixel 3a, which starts at $399 and has been very well received by reviewers.



Other features of the Galaxy A50 include an on-screen fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras. There's a main 25-MP shooter, an ultra-wide 8-MP camera and a 5-MP depth sensor. The CPU is an octa-core Exynos 9610 overseas but it will likely pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the U.S. It's all powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.



(Image credit: Sammobile)

So, when exactly might the smartphone launch? According to SamMobile, it could hit store shelves on June 21, or about two weeks from now. It's unclear where it'll be available and how much it'll cost, but Verizon is expected to carry the device if and when it launches.

There had been several rumors surrounding the Galaxy A series earlier this year and the device is already available in the UK and India, where they're said to be performing well on store shelves. The Galaxy A50 is a decidedly midrange device that comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ screen. It also features Samsung's Infinity-U display, which is essentially a teardrop notch at the top of the screen. The rest of the display stretches across the smartphone's face with thin bezels all around.

Samsung hasn't yet confirmed it's actually launching the Galaxy A50 in the U.S.. But all signs are pointing to the device launching soon, so we should be ready for it to hit store shelves in short order.