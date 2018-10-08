Can I Get a Full-Frame Camera for Less Than $1,000?

Sony A7 II

Reader v.double.g has big photography needs, if not quite the budget to support them. Posting in the Tom's Guide forum, v.double.g writes:

In short, no, you can't. Those are pretty steep requirements. However, a few models will meet most — but not all — of those photographic needs.

Full frame, but no 120-fps video

Sony A7

Sony's original A7 started a revolution with high-end mirrorless cameras; Canon and Nikon are just now catching up. The A7, which you can get with a 28-70mm lens for $998, has a full-frame 24.3MP CMOS sensor, an ISO range of 100-25,600, a 3-inch tiltable LCD and a 0.5-inch XGA OLED electronic viewfinder. While this camera can shoot AVCHD or MP4 1080p video, its max frame rate is 60 fps.

Keep in mind that the A7 is about five years and three generations old; early reviewers mentioned that its JPEG image processing wasn't great and its battery life was short.

Canon EOS 6D

You can also get an international version of Canon's original EOS 6D ($900, body only), which came out in 2012. It has a 20.2-MP full-frame sensor, a wide ISO range of 100-102,400 and 3-inch fixed LCD. Its max video capabilities are 1080p/30 fps, though one advantage of choosing Canon is that there's a wider selection of lenses available.

120-fps video, but not full frame

Sony A6300

If shooting video at 120 fps is a priority, you can't go wrong with the Sony A6300, available for $998 with a 16-50mm lens. While it has a smaller, 24.2MP APS-C sensor, it can record 4K video at up to 30 fps and 1080p video at up to 120 fps. It's no slouch when it comes to still photos, either.

Full-frame and 120-fps video, but more than $1,000

If you're willing to exceed your price cap, your options increase dramatically, but you'll have to spend upward of $1,500. In the interests of your wallet, we'll try and keep as close to your budget as possible.

Sony A7 II

The 2014 successor to the original A7, the A7II has the same full-frame, 24.2-MP sensor but a much improved grip, in-body image stabilization and a faster autofocus. However, the body alone costs $1,398.

Sony A7 II

The 2014 successor to the original A7, the A7II has the same full-frame, 24.2-MP sensor but a much improved grip, in-body image stabilization and a faster autofocus. However, the body alone costs $1,398.