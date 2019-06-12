Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Adds Audio to Instant Photos

Fujifilm is hoping to get your attention with a feature you wouldn't expect to find in an instant camera: audio.

In a press release on Wednesday (June 12), Fujifilm unveiled the new Instax Mini LiPlay instant camera, which launches June 14 for $159.95.

The device will shoot on instant film about the size of a credit card, so you can quickly print out your pictures and keep them for posterity. More importantly, it includes a new Sound feature.

According to FujiFilm, the Sound feature will allow you to record a voice message or other audio while you're snapping a picture. It will then save that audio content and add a QR code on the printed photo. When you scan that QR code, you'll be brought to a destination where you can listen to the audio the camera captured.

Fujifilm has created a formidable niche with its instant camera line, as the company says it has shipped 45 million Instax cameras worldwide. However, it still needs to find a way to stand out from smartphone cameras, which are getting more sophisticated with each new generation.

The Instax Mini LiPlay comes in a variety of color options, including black, rose gold, and silver. It also features an LCD, so you can see the photos you captured before you print the photo. You can then decide which photo to print and which photos to toss aside.

And to make sure your phone is part of the fun, there's a remote Shooting feature lets you use your smartphone to snap a photo when you want to be in the picture.

We look forward to testing the Instax Mini LiPlay to see how well the audio printing feature works in the real world.