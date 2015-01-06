Supersized Fugoo XL Wireless Speaker Can Get Wet

Fugoo, creator of the award-winning Style Bluetooth speaker, is getting supersized. The company lifted the curtain on its new Fugoo XL line of speakers. Comprised of the Style XL ($299), Sport XL ($299) and Tough XL ($329), Fugoo's new line includes the same winning characteristics that earned the original Style an Editors' Choice award. In particular, I was pleased to recognize the same room-filling 360-degree audio I have heard before.

Design



3.8 pounds, 1.1 pound



Measuring 11.3 x 3.8 x 4.5 inches, the Style XL is considerably bigger than its 7.4 x 2.9 x 2.3-inch predecessor. It's also heavier at 3.8 pounds, versus the 1.1 pounds of the former. The Sport and Tough XL speakers are just as big as the new model (4.1 pounds, 12 x 4.2 x 4.7 inches and 4.9 pounds, 13.2 x 4.4 x 4.6 inches respectively).



To take advantage of the larger dimensions, Fugoo outfitted each of the speakers with eight acoustic drivers, compared to original's six -- adding two more neodynium tweeters for a total of four.



Audio

So how does it sound? The large speaker powered through the din of the CES 2015 show floor, delivering loud, balanced audio. I was particularly impressed by the fullness of the lows, as well as the crystal clear highs and mids. However I'm looking forward to testing the speaker in a quieter environment for a more precise assessment.

When the Fugoo XL isn't acting as a musical submersible, it also functions as a speakerphone and works with Google Now and Siri.



Durability

Similar to the previous models, each of the XL speakers are IP67 rated which means they're water, shock, snow and dust-proof. Both the Style and Sport XL have the ability to float, in case you want to take a dip in the pool.

Not afraid to put Fugoo's rugged reputation on the line, I watched a rep submerge the Tough XL in a tank of water while pumping out some jams. I watched rhythmic beads of water form when the device was halfway underwater. The music never stopped playing, even when fully submerged. The sound, while seriously muffled could still be heard in the tank of water.

Battery Life

In terms of power, the XL series is packing 24 watts of power, compared to 6 from Fugoo's inaugural devices. Each Bluetooth 4.0-compatible XL speaker will have a range of 33 feet and should get an estimated 35 hours of battery life. The company has also added dedicated buttons for skipping tracks and play/pause. You can also charge a smartphone or tablet thanks to the USB port, so you can keep the party going.

When the speakers launch, the XL line will feature a number of interchangeable skins for a more personalized look. There will also be several straps and mounts, as well as a wearable SMART remote that will let listeners control the music and access Google Now and Siri.



Bottom Line

Fugoo's sophomore product line not only maintains the impressive characteristics of the inaugural devices, somehow it manages to supersede them. The XL series' larger dimensions produces even better audio than the original.

In the case of the Sport and Tough XL, Fugoo improved upon the durabiity, enabling both products to float. Throw in more than 30 hours of battery life and the ability to charge external devices, and you've got devices that are strong contenders for CES 2015 Best of Show in the audio category.





