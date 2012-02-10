5 Free Online Photo Editing Tools

iPiccy

iPiccy describes itself in a nutshell as a site that "makes your photo awesome with many easy to use photo tools. Edit pictures, apply beautiful photo effects, and add text and even paint! Enjoy free photo editing online and show your creativity with iPiccy editor!”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Or could I?

What about the message at the bottom of the main page: “Free! Registration is not required.” This may be the case, but the terms of service mention a refund policy: “If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase of Premium membership, within 10 days from the purchase date, we will fully refund the cost of your order.” The issue is, we did not encounter a prompt asking me to use a premium service. Anywhere. See if you do. But it’s also good to know that the service is still in Beta, so give them a chance to get going and check back often.

At any rate, we do like the user-friendliness that iPiccy offers. One thing I found useful is the navigational menu in the main editor.

It’s exhaustive but includes all the tasks you would expect from a good photo editor: Basic, Adjustments, Color, Filters, and Frames. The icons are designed to describe the function visually before you even try it; we think that is nifty and helpful.

This service is limited, however, in terms of grabbing photos from other websites. The only website iPiccy interacts with is Facebook. But you can still upload photos from your computer, snag them from a URL, or generate them from your webcam. The website also works with your JPG, JPEG, PNG, and GIF file types. iPiccy also lets you change your viewing area to full screen viewing if your pictures are larger than the default view.

iPiccy also offers an “Undo” feature incase your intentions are better than your mouse skills. There’s also a feature called “Fix Image” on the main editor window that provides an all-in-one fix to your photo, fixing brightness, saturation, sharpness, etc. One of the nicer features about iPiccy is the speed at which things load – nice and fast. You won’t be annoyed, waiting for changes to apply for very long, if at all. Oh, and did we mention that there are no annoying ads in your face during your time on iPiccy? Get your fill while it’s still in beta!