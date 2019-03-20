T-Mobile Giving Away Free iPhone XR: How to Get Yours

T-Mobile is making Apple's budget iPhone even better with one of the best iPhone XR deals we've seen to date.





For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering new and existing members a free iPhone XR when they activate a new voice line and trade-in an eligible phone. (New members must activate two new lines to qualify for this offer). Eligible devices must be in good condition and include iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6.

The $750 credit is applied over the span of 36 months. Alternatively, you can use your $750 credit toward the purchase of an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

The Editor's Choice iPhone XR has shockingly few trade-offs when compared to its pricier counterparts. Sure, it lacks 3D touch capability and still uses an LCD-based screen, but it otherwise packs the same powerful A12 Bionic processor as Apple's pricier phones. Its 6.1-inch screen is also bigger than the iPhone XS' 5.8-inch LCD and its 11:26 battery outlasts both the iPhone XS' and iPhone XS Max's.

Not read to switch networks? The Apple Store is also offering the iPhone XR from $449 after trade-in.