Get a Free Chromecast with Your Google Home Purchase

Smart speakers are all the rage these days, and there's no better way to get a leg up on the competition than by throwing in some freebies.

For a limited time, B&H Photo Video is offering your choice of a free Google Chromecast (2nd generation) or Chromecast Audio with the purchase of a Google Home hub, the latter of which its selling for $129.99. Depending on which freebie you opt for, you're saving at least $30 in the process.

As you can see in our Google Home review, it's a voice-controlled smart speaker that doubles as a hub for your smart home. Like Amazon's Echo, Google Home is powered by a digital assistant, in this case Google Assistant. In addition to tapping into your email, calendar, or search history, Google Assistant can also stream music from YouTube Red, Spotify, or Pandora.

If you have other smart devices in your home, Google's tear drop-shaped speaker can be used to communicate with them. It works with smart devices from Nest, Philips Hue, and Samsung SmartThings. Naturally, it can also be used to control Google Cast devices, such as the Chromecast and Chromecast Audio. That means you can use Google Home to play videos or launch music with the sound of your voice rather than with your smartphone.

By comparison, Amazon's Echo can't be used to control an Amazon Fire TV, even though both devices are made by Amazon.

If you were to buy Google Home with either a Chromecast or Chromecast Audio separately, you'd pay $164 and $159, respectively. B&H's deal saves you at least $30 (depending on which device you opt for).