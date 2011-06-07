Microsoft Shows Off Head-tracking Using Kinect

You had better believe that we'll be seeing a lot of new games (and consoles) this week as E3 kicks off in LA.
One thing that Microsoft has already previewed is alternative uses for Kinect for more than just full body motion games, such as head-tracking in Forza Motorsport 4. This really cool feature will give boost the level of realism (and practicality) of the in-car view in Forza 4.
Hopefully something like this will be incorporated into more games, especially first-person shooters. Check out the video below.
First person shooters might actually benefit more from this as you could get people diving around a bit, relying on position rather than angle of the head
(if people actually use this BS)
I can foresee lawyers ads already: "If you have been injured while PLAYING your favorite game please call us at 555-444-5555 we will fight for your rights"
we have that, its just a bit thicker right now. sadly no one i know makes advancements on it. and the only ones i can find are sub sd quality.
you do know a drug company only goes to lawsuits like that when they try to not pay people who are rightly looking for compensation.
you ever wonder why some drugs dont get sued even though there side effects list death as one? its because they are honest about what the drug can do and makeing compensation for when shit really hits the fan (in some way or another)
Your eyes must always be fixed on the screen, right? So why bother having to turn your head?