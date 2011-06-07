Trending

Microsoft Shows Off Head-tracking Using Kinect

This will turn some heads.

You had better believe that we'll be seeing a lot of new games (and consoles) this week as E3 kicks off in LA.

One thing that Microsoft has already previewed is alternative uses for Kinect for more than just full body motion games, such as head-tracking in Forza Motorsport 4. This really cool feature will give boost the level of realism (and practicality) of the in-car view in Forza 4.

Hopefully something like this will be incorporated into more games, especially first-person shooters. Check out the video below.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • swamprat 07 June 2011 18:13
    It looked quite jolly - but probably a bit disorientating. If the screen was on wheels and also moved it might work (other than being hugely impractical).
    First person shooters might actually benefit more from this as you could get people diving around a bit, relying on position rather than angle of the head
  • molo9000 07 June 2011 18:52
    Wonder how this compares to TrackIR. It just can't be as accurate without using clear reference points.
  • virtualban 07 June 2011 19:11
    swampratIt looked quite jolly - but probably a bit disorientating. If the screen was on wheels and also moved it might work (other than being hugely impractical).First person shooters might actually benefit more from this as you could get people diving around a bit, relying on position rather than angle of the headscreen on wheels, maybe a screen that moves around with the head, maybe head mounted... now if only it was light like a normal pair of stereo glasses. But it will get there in time.
  • nebun 07 June 2011 19:24
    lol...it looks like the guy driving got a whiplash, lol....it would work if you had monitors all around you...i said monitors not tvs...pc gaming for life
  • drwho1 07 June 2011 21:07
    Lots of neck injuries in the future.
    (if people actually use this BS)

    I can foresee lawyers ads already: "If you have been injured while PLAYING your favorite game please call us at 555-444-5555 we will fight for your rights"
  • alidan 07 June 2011 22:10
    virtualbanscreen on wheels, maybe a screen that moves around with the head, maybe head mounted... now if only it was light like a normal pair of stereo glasses. But it will get there in time.
    we have that, its just a bit thicker right now. sadly no one i know makes advancements on it. and the only ones i can find are sub sd quality.
  • alidan 07 June 2011 22:15
    WhySoBluePandaBearOh God, and we all know the commercials will air during the times that Maury, Montel and Jerry are on. White-trash TV, with 4 minute commercial breaks filled with Xbox Kinect lawsuits, prescription drug lawsuits and structure entitlements from J.G. Wentworth. If it comes to that, you have permission to tell the terrorists that those dirty broadcasting companies dared drawing cartoons of Mohammed and now must urn in flames, as they are now the infidel.
    you do know a drug company only goes to lawsuits like that when they try to not pay people who are rightly looking for compensation.

    you ever wonder why some drugs dont get sued even though there side effects list death as one? its because they are honest about what the drug can do and makeing compensation for when shit really hits the fan (in some way or another)
  • boju 07 June 2011 22:56
    an eye for an eye eh lol i had to laugh at your reference to an eyeball
  • Netherscourge 07 June 2011 23:40
    What's the point of having to turn your head left or right if you have to look forward at a stationary screen the entire time to see what's going on?

    Your eyes must always be fixed on the screen, right? So why bother having to turn your head?
  • Rab1d-BDGR 07 June 2011 23:55
    Nope, looks like another nausea-inducing gimmick, especially if combined with 3D shutter glasses...

