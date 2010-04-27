Trending

Online Fake Nurse Encourages Suicides on Forums

A fake nurse talked two people into committing suicide--with possibly twelve more--through online discussion groups.

Sunday a former male nurse, 47-year-old William Melchert-Dinkel, was charged in a Minnesota court with two counts of aiding suicides over the Internet. Malchert-Dinkel admitted to authorities that he posed as a registered female nurse using the aliases Falcongirl, Cami, and Li Dao, and lurked in discussion groups dealing with depression and suicide. His actions led to the death of 18-year-old Nadia Kajouji of Ottawa, Canada and 32-year-old Mark Drybrough of Coventry, England.

According to the AFP, Malchert-Dinkel indicated that he encouraged dozens more over on the discussion groups, and that he was propelled "by the thrill of the chase." Apparently the pretend Nurse of Death advised people on how to correctly hang themselves, and what they should experience before going black. Ultimately he believes that his "teachings" sent around five people off to their graves.

Police originally investigating Internet crimes against children were led to a woman who claimed an online predator was using "deception to manipulate people to commit suicide." Investigators eventually stumbled upon Malchert-Dinkel and his three aliases, posing as "a young, kind, sympathetic woman who worked as an emergency room nurse."

Melchert-Dinkel was detained and questioned in January 2009. He thus admitted to the three aliases, and his part in the death of Kajouji and drybrough. "He stated he had made a suicide pact with a woman from Ottawa, Canada and explained the woman had jumped into a frozen river," the police said in a statement.

Now for the creepy part.

"He also confirmed he had claimed to have watched a party in England hang themselves via web cam," the statement claimed. "However, he denied watching anyone's suicide, though in his suicide pacts with others he would agree to view through a web cam."

Melchert-Dinkel said that he stopped the suicide aid hotline after December 2008 "due to moral, ethical, and legal reasons." He now faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotroderx 27 April 2010 06:47
    Umm O_O yea 15 years he needs life or worse seriously
  • jgalecio 27 April 2010 06:47
    As a Nurse I am deeply appalled by such inhumane behavior. I hope this f**k tard gets the maximum punishment the law can legally hand down. The scary thing is being in the medical field is the new 'it' thing. Schools let just about anybody in if they can write a one paragraph letter of why they want to be a nurse. Should be stricter requirements and psych profile done on people wanting to be in a profession where human lives are at stake. Just my two cents.
  • dreamphantom_1977 27 April 2010 06:48
    Good, he should go to prison. It's like leading a blind man off a cliff. He should get life.
  • grillz9909 27 April 2010 06:50
    Have they heard of 4chan? Just about every thread recommends killing oneself.
  • ominous prime 27 April 2010 06:54
    grillz9909Have they heard of 4chan? Just about every thread recommends killing oneself.
    Beat me to it, humans are capable of despicable deeds, and I'd say to a greater extent when they believe they are anonymous.
  • brendano257 27 April 2010 06:58
    Not very often do I suggest a person is better off dead, but he deserves his own advice.
  • touchdowntexas13 27 April 2010 07:09
    15 years, that's it? This dude is a FREAK!

    Depending on his actual influence on the people he "aided", I would think he deserves a minimum of 30 years as well as a trip to the psych ward...
  • will99 27 April 2010 07:22
    Sentence him to suicide...

    He will find joy to that, we ll find too...

    THAT is a fair deal...
  • Shadow703793 27 April 2010 07:24
    hotroderXUmm O_O yea 15 years he needs life or worse seriouslySeriously. +1000.

    Out justice system is broken. We send people who pirate music for 30+ years but let rapists,pedophiles, murderers out in 20 years or so?!?!? WTF?!?!
  • laweinhander 27 April 2010 07:32
    The best part about everyone's comments is that a strict reading of the First Amendment (in the United States Constitution) would imply that this "nurse" legally did nothing wrong.

    I guess this falls under the exemption of "screaming fire in a crowded theater when there is no fire"
