Fortnite Mobile: 5 Essential Tips

Fortnite: Battle Royale is slowly rolling out on iOS (with Android to follow), allowing you to experience the biggest multiplayer game in the world no matter where you are. But while every bit of Epic Games’ popular survival shooter is preserved on the small screen, there are a handful of mobile-specific mechanics you’ll have to master in order to score that sweet Victory Royale with just your thumbs.

With that in mind, here are 5 key tips for mastering Fortnite: Battle Royale on your phone or tablet. And for more general strategies on landing, building and shooting like a pro, be sure to also check out our general Fortnite guide.

Master the Autorun

Of all of Fortnite’s mobile-specific mechanics, autorun is by far the most important. Double-tapping the virtual on-screen joystick will allow your character to automatically run forward, which frees up your left thumb and makes it easier to concentrate on shooting, jumping and building while on the run. You can even use autorun during the landing phase in order to freefall to the island faster. To stop autorunning, simply tap the joystick.

Know Your Indicators

The mobile version of Fortnite uses special indicators to help alert you to important in-game sounds even if you’re not wearing headphones. They’re pretty self explanatory, but just in case, here goes:

The red fire icon means enemy fire is coming from that direction, while the white feet icon means the same for footsteps. If you see the yellow treasure chest icon, that means that there’s a valuable chest nearby.

Expand the Map

Just like on the console or PC version of the game, staying aware of your location is key to surviving in Fortnite: Battle Royale. To get a better look at the map as you fight to stay inside the circle, simply tap the map icon at the top left of the screen.

MORE: Fortnite Cross-Platform Guide: Who You Can (And Can't) Play

Don’t Forget to Reload

With all of Fortnite’s on-screen controls, it can be hard to figure out how to actually reload. To do so, tap the ammo counter icon at the bottom of the screen just above your inventory. As with any iteration of Fortnite, reloading often is key to not getting stuck with no ammo in the middle of a heated firefight.

Link Your Console or PC Account

If you already play Fortnite on PS4, Xbox One or PC, you can link your Epic Games account and share your progress and unlocks across platforms. To connect accounts, go to the Epic Games website, select Account from the top right of the screen, and then click Connected Accounts.