Fortnite Players Hacked: How to Protect Yourself

Players of the popular online survival game Fortnite have been hacked, the gaming-news blog Kotaku reports, with players finding unexpected charges costing them up to hundreds of dollars on their accounts. The developer, Epic Games, says it is looking into the issue.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

According to Kotaku, affected players have written about their issues on Reddit and the Epic Games forums, saying they have been charged for in-game purchases, expansions and cosmetics. Some descriptions for purchases were in Russian.

"We are aware of instances where users' accounts have been compromised using well-known hacking techniques and are working to resolve these issues directly with those players affected," an Epic Games spokesperson told Kotaku. "Any players who believe their account has been compromised should reach out to our player support immediately."

The company has also published a security bulletin to help users at risk. It's not clear whether people who made Fortnite purchases through Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network might be affected.

What to Do Now

To protect yourself, be vigilant and check your Epic Games account, even if you haven't played the game in a few months. The sooner you notice a charge, the faster you can report it to your bank or credit card company.



Additionally, turn on two-factor authentication on your Epic Games account (go to Account Settings > Password and Security and toggle it on) and make sure that you use strong, unique passwords not just on Fortnite, but around the internet.

And remember, there's no such thing as free V-Bucks or other in-game items. If someone needs any information from you to give you something free, your personal information is what they want in return.



Read the full security bulletin to see the full list of suggestions. Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and is soon coming to iOS and Android.