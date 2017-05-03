Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Set Up Smartphone Notifications

Most Fitbits can receive notifications from your smartphone, including calls, texts, and calendar alerts. While options may vary depending on which Fitbit you own, here are some steps for receiving notifications.

1. Open account settings, and tap on the device that you want to receive notifications on.

2. If it's your first time setting these up, hit Enable Notifications and Allow Fitbit to Make and Manage Phone Calls.

3. Tap on Call and Text Notifications.

4. Select whether you want to receive notifications about regular calls on your smartphone or via Skype (you can't select both).

5. Separately, you'll set up which messages you'd like to receive notifications for. You can choose from Google Hangouts, regular text messages to your phone, or messages on Facebook Messenger or Skype. You can choose only one of the four options.

6. If you want to set up calendar notifications, tap on that item, and if you have more than one calendar, choose which one you want notifications from.