Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Connect with Friends Who Have Fitbits

Fitbit's app lets you connect with other Fitbit users through its Friends feature, which has been proved to keep people motivated. When you connect with friends, you'll see where you rank among them in the number of steps you've taken throughout the week. If you're competitive, you'll naturally want to see your name at the top of that list.

1. Select Friend Finder from the Fitbit's app dashboard.

2. Add friends from your phone contacts list, Facebook or by entering an email address.