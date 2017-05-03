Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

How to Set Up Sleep Goals and Bedtime Reminders

To help you get a better night's sleep, Fitbit has souped up its sleep-tracking features with more detailed Sleep Stages data and Sleep Insights on all of its devices that track sleep. If you wear any Fitbit device besides the Fitbit Zip, you'll be able to keep tabs on your sleep quality and on how long you've slept, based on your movement at night.

The Fitbit app can also send you a notification when it's time to wind down for the night, because sometimes just getting to sleep is the biggest challenge. Here's how to set your goals for how long you want to sleep, as well as when you want a reminder to get some shut-eye.

1. Tap on the Sleep tile on your Fitbit app dashboard.





2. Click on the gear icon to access your sleep settings.





3. Set your goal for the amount of time you want to sleep at night.



4. Set your target sleep time.



5. Set your target wakeup time.



6.Set the time and days when you'd like a bedtime reminder.