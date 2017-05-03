Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

How to Set Up Exercise Shortcuts on Your Fitbit Charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 lets you manually log your workouts right from your tracker so you don't have to do so from the Fitbit app. But first, you may want to choose the order in which each type of exercise will display, so you can save time scrolling when you're about to start your workout.

1. Select the Account icon from the Fitbit app dashboard.

2. Choose your Charge 2 from among your list of devices.

3. Scroll down and select Exercise Shortcuts.

4. Tap on Edit.

5. Press and hold on the three lines next to each exercise and drag them into the order you prefer.

6. You can delete an exercise by tapping on the red circle with the line through it and pressing Delete.

7. To add a different exercise, tap on the plus sign to see the exercises you can add.

8. Check the box next to the exercise that you want to add to your shortcuts list.

9. Tap Add to Charge 2.

10 When it's time to work out, push the button on the side of your Charge 2 until the exercise screen appears.

11. Tap the Charge 2's screen until you see the exercise.

12. Long-press the button to start logging an exercise.

13. Long-press the button again to stop recording an exercise.