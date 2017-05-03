Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Set Up Reminders to Move

Desk workers, couch potatoes and other generally sedentary people often need a little nudge to get themselves moving. If you fit into one of these categories, you might want to have your Fitbit send you a quick vibration as a reminder to get moving and take at least 250 steps per hour.

1. Tap on your Account tab.

2. Choose the device on which you'd like to set up reminders.

3. Tap on Reminders to Move.

4. Designate a time when you'd like to start receiving reminders.

5. Choose when you want to stop receiving reminders.

6. Select the days on which you'd like to receive reminders.

And that's it. Now, you just have to listen to your Fitbit when it tells you to get up and move.