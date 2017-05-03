Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Manually Log Exercises

Fitbit's devices can automatically detect and track a number of common exercises, but there are even more activities in Fitbit's database that you can log after the fact. By doing so, you can give yourself credit for exercising that day, and get an estimate of how many calories you've burned.

1. Tap on the Exercise tile.



2. Tap on the stopwatch icon, next to the gear icon.



3. In the next window, make sure you're in the Log tab.



4. Type in and select the exercise you'd like to add.



5. Adjust the time and duration, and the Fitbit app will estimate the calories you burned. You can also enter your own estimate.