Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Change Your Automatically Recognized Exercises

Fitbit devices can automatically detect and track certain exercises: walking, running, outdoor biking, elliptical workouts, aerobic workouts and activities that are interpreted as part of a general "sports" category. You can also deactivate automatic tracking to save your tracker's battery life or prevent it from mistaking movements you make as workouts.

1. Tap on the Exercise tile on your Dashboard.

2. Touch the gear icon to access your settings.

3. Select the individual exercises to turn on or off automatic recognition for those exercises.

4. By default, only workouts you've performed for at least 10 minutes count as exercise. You can change this time period by typing in a different number below where you switch on or off recognition for each exercise.