Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Cleaning and Care

You can wear your Fitbit all day, every day, but you need to clean it properly to keep your skin healthy and to keep the band functioning properly. After intense workouts when you sweat on your Fitbit, you should clean it thoroughly with a small amount of rubbing alcohol.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit advises against cleaning its devices with regular soaps, wipes and other household cleaners since they can get trapped underneath the band and cause damage. You can also use a soap-free cleanser like Cetaphil to help remove such things as lotion, sunscreen and other gunk that may have built up on or underneath the band.

You should also give your wrist a breather every now and then. Choose a time when you are mostly sedentary during the day, like working at your desk, and take off your Fitbit for a half hour to an hour. This will not only let your skin breathe but will give the band a break as well.