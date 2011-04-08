Firefox 5 Scheduled for June 21

In order to get its new release system on track, Mozilla adjusted its release schedule for the final version. Version 4.2a1pre, which is version 5, will be leaving mozilla-central on April 12 and enter the new "aurora" channel (previously called experimental) as version 5.0a2. The beta version (5.0) will follow five weeks later and the final version is now scheduled to be released on June 21.

We aren't quite sure whether is versioning system will be entirely applied to version 5.0, but it appears as if Mozilla is planning to use it for version 6.0, which will hit mozilla-central as version 6.0a1 on April 12. Earlier today, Mozilla also discussed a versioning system that resembled Google's system and would have resulted in a version number like this: 5.4.55.123 (version 5, 4 beta releases, 55 experimental (aurora) releases and 123 mozilla-central releases.) There may still be changes - the only thing we know for sure now is that Mozilla will drop the "pre" tag for its preview versions.

UPDATE: Grab the download here.