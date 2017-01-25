Apple Will Help You Find Your Missing AirPods

When we reviewed Apple's completely wireless AirPods earphones, we noted that the high cost ($69 per bud) of replacing one is a knock against the tiny accessory. So, we're happy to read a report that Apple wants to help you find missing AirPods on your own.

(Image credit: Samuel C. Rutherford / Tom's Guide)

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal yesterday, this feature will be included in the iOS 10.3 update, which will "soon be available to the public." You will locate missing AirPods with the Find My iPhone app, which will display a beacon of the earphones' last-known location on a map, just as it does when you're trying to track an Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone or MacBook.

If you're within 30 feet of the missing AirPods -- say they're stuck between the sofa cushions where your Apple TV remote always falls -- you'll get the option to have the earphones emit a sound. You better hope the buds have a charge in them, as they won't play the tone if they're dead.

Owners of multiple iOS devices will benefit the most from this feature, as all of your devices will use their Bluetooth chips to look for your AirPods.

It's unclear if the feature will also allow you to track the AirPods charging case. We hope Apple finds a way to do that, as it's another item nobody wants to shell out money to replace.



