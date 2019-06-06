Father's Day Gifts For the Smart Home Dad

Picking out the right Father's Day gift can be tricky, and with less than two weeks to shop, there's little room for making returns.

So we're putting the spotlight on Father's Day gifts your dad will actually be psyched to receive. From Amazon's flagship Alexa speakers to our favorite smart locks, here are some excellent deals for the tech-obsessed dad.

Alexa Smart Speakers

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but Amazon is already offering some excellent Prime Day-like discounts on its flagship speakers. With prices starting at low as $29.99, there's something for every budget in Amazon's sale. Best of all, Amazon's speakers are very easy to set up and use. Upon connecting to your Wi-Fi network, they can be used to stream music, catch up on sports scores, and even order pizza.

Google Smart Home Gadgets

Google Home Mini

Not an Amazon fan? No sweat. We've also spotted solid deals on Google smart home devices.

Security Smart Home Gear

(Image credit: Ring Floodlight Cam Credit: Ring)

From the best video doorbells of 2019 to our favorite outdoor floodlight, these gifts were designed for the DIY dad looking to digitize his home. These Ring deals will be available through Father's Day.