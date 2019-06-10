Father's Day Gifts for the Sporty Dad

Choosing a thoughtful Father's Day gift can be nerve-wracking, especially when dad's big day is less than a week away. But fret not procrastinating shopper, you still have time to find the perfect gift your dad will rave about.
We're here to help which is why we're hand-selecting theses Father's Day deals on wearable gadgets that he'll actually use. From Fitbit's popular fitness trackers to our favorite GPS golf watch, here are some solid deals for the sporty dad.
Fitness Trackers
We're a month away from Amazon Prime Day, so that means Amazon is dropping early Prime Day deals on fitness tracker deals. Not to be outdone, Best Buy and Walmart are also offering solid deals on some of today's best fitness trackers.
- Fitbit Versa for $179.95 ($20 off)
- Fitbit Charge 2 for $129.95 ($70 off)
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $119.95 ($30 off)
- Fitbit Alta (Large) for $71 ($58 off
- Fitbit Ionic for $199.95 ($50 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 35 for $119.99 ($50 off)
- Garmin Fenix 5S Plus for $599.99 ($200 off) also at Best Buy
- Garmin Fenix 5X Plus for $649.99 ($150 off) also at Best Buy
- Garmin Fenix 5 for $349.99 ($150 off) also at Best Buy
Smartwatches
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) GPS for $339 ($60 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm) GPS for $369 ($60 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) GPS/LTE for $449 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm) GPS/LTE for $469 ($60 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $199 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm for $229 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/LTE) 38mm for $299 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/LTE) 42mm for $329 ($80 off)
- Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch for $199 ($76 off)
- Fossil Gen 3 Explorist Smartwatch for $179 ($76 off)
Golf Gadgets
- Garmin Approach S60 GPS Golf Watch for $349.98 ($50 off) also at Amazon
- Garmin Approach G8 Golf Course GPS for $287.99 ($62 off)
- SkyCaddie Sky Golf SX500 GPS for $349.99 ($50 off)
- SkyCaddie Golf Linx GT Golf GPS Watch for $124.99 ($175)
- Callaway 300 Pro Laser Golf Rangefinder for $199.99 ($100)
- Callaway EZ Scan Golf Laser Rangefinder for $239.99 ($60 off)
- GolfBuddy Voice 2 Golf GPS/Rangefinder for $89 ($41 off)