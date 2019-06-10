Father's Day Gifts for the Sporty Dad

Choosing a thoughtful Father's Day gift can be nerve-wracking, especially when dad's big day is less than a week away. But fret not procrastinating shopper, you still have time to find the perfect gift your dad will rave about.



We're here to help which is why we're hand-selecting theses Father's Day deals on wearable gadgets that he'll actually use. From Fitbit's popular fitness trackers to our favorite GPS golf watch, here are some solid deals for the sporty dad.

Fitness Trackers

(Image credit: Fitbit Charge 3 Credit: Tom's Guide)





We're a month away from Amazon Prime Day, so that means Amazon is dropping early Prime Day deals on fitness tracker deals. Not to be outdone, Best Buy and Walmart are also offering solid deals on some of today's best fitness trackers.

Smartwatches

(Image credit: Apple Watch Series 4 Credit: Tom's Guide)

Golf Gadgets