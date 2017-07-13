Trending

The Oculus Headset We Really Want is Almost Here

Your next VR headset won't require you to be tethered to a computer or put a smartphone on your face.

Facebook, Oculus' parent company, is preparing to launch a new, $200, standalone VR device later this year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

The company's current headset, the $400 Oculus Rift, is geared towards gaming and requires a wired connection a powerful PC (often $1,000 or more on top of the existing headset). One new headset, code-named "Pacific" will reportedly run on a Snapdragon mobile processor and won't include positional tracking.

Oculus faces big competition from Samsung's Gear VR and Google's Daydream platform, both of which are powered by smartphones. Both Samsung and Google are also working on standalone headsets that will free users from wires.

“We don't have a product to unveil at this time, however we can confirm that we're making several significant technology investments in the standalone VR category," a Oculus spokesperson said. "This is in addition to our commitment to high-end VR products like Oculus Rift and mobile phone products like Gear VR.”

Facebook previously said it was working on a wireless Rift with desktop-level power tentatively called "Santa Cruz," but that's not set to be anywhere near as affordable as "Pacific."

Wireless VR may be what propels the technology to the mainstream, and being affordable can't hurt, either. In the meantime, companies like DisplayLink are working on wireless solutions for existing, computer based virtual reality like the Rift and the HTC Vive.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aquielisunari 13 July 2017 15:55
    A little tease(ankle) to generate some buzz. It's probably something for the casual gamers. Those who enjoy gaming on their phones and on FB might be enticed. For a serious PC gamer? It isn't aimed at them imo. The battery power will most likely also be a hindrance for the serious PC gamer. Trying to create another niche market while the Oculus and Vive are barely toddlers is a risky move at best. HTC Vive of course has their answer to wireless http://www.tomshardware.com/news/tpcast-wireless-vive-upgrade-kit,33015.html
    Reply
  • edmadjr 16 July 2017 01:14
    I recently purchased a Samsung S8+ phone and the Oculus VR headset. The phone has the new styled rounded connector. The Oculus headset has the old style trapezoid shaped connector. They will not make together and I need a headset with the newest style connector. Can I get that?
    Reply
  • AndrewFreedman 17 July 2017 16:21
    You can! They make a version of the Gear VR with USB Type-C. See our review here: https://www.tomsguide.com/us/samsung-gear-vr,review-3248.html
    Reply
  • AndrewFreedman 17 July 2017 16:22
    Yeah, something like what DisplayLink is working on might be better for PC gamers.

    Reply