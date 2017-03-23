Top-Rated Robot Vac Just Dropped to $186

Robot vacuums have been around for over a decade, but the market has generally belonged to iRobot, whose floor-cleaning bots can cost as much as $899.

Enter the Eufy RoboVac 11. This Roomba-inspired vacuum boasts many of its competitor's coolest features, sans the high price tag. In fact, currently priced at $186.99, it's $188 under iRobot's cheapest Roomba.The RoboVac 11 was just $219 a few days ago.

Not familiar with the RoboVac 11? Fear not, because this self-charging, smart vac is Amazon's top-selling robotic vacuum. It's also received accolades from the likes of Reviewed.com and The Wirecutter.

The RoboVac 11 features a 3-point cleaning system that includes side brushes, a motorized rolling brush, and a powerful suction engine that ensures every speck of dust is sucked from your carpet or hardwood floors. A built-in infrared sensor helps it avoid obstacles, and a drop sensor prevents it from tumbling down a flight of stairs. It also has a low 3-inch profile so it can easily slide underneath tight spaces like the living room couch.

The vacuum can clean for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge and its remote lets you program the vacuum to clean at specific times during the day.

At $186.99, it's one of the least expensive robo vacs on the market and further proof that our robot overlords are here to stay.