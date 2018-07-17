$249 Essential Phone Is the Best Prime Day Phone Deal Yet

Here's a Prime Day deal you may want to snap up if you're in the market for a flagship phone at a bargain basement price. The Essential Phone is on sale for $249.99 as part of Amazon's sales extravaganza.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's quite a markdown for the gorgeous phone first developed by Andy Rubin, who helped create Android. Normally, Amazon sells the phone for $499, so you're getting the Essential Phone for half off for as long as the deal remains in place.

We loved the look and feel of the Essential Phone when it debuted last year. We were less enamored with some of its software and camera quirks, though software updates throughout the year have mitigated some of those complaints. At $250, the lack of a headphone jack and subpar battery life become a little easier to live, especially when you're getting a full-screen display and 128GB of storage in return.



We may never see a successor to the Essential Phone, as the company has reportedly put plans for a sequel on hold as it sorts out its future. But if you can get the original at Prime Day's low price, you've gotten your hands on a pretty good phone for the here and now.

Amazon Prime Day runs until July 18 at 3am ET; be sure to bookmark our Best Prime Day Deals page for the best savings as they pop up.