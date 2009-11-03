Ergonomic Gear For A Better Life

Logitech’s MX and Darkfield
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to test out the Logitech Performance Mouse MX ($100), but based on my prior experience with the form and comfort of the MX line, I’m guessing this new MX is the ergonomic mouse to beat in today’s consumer market. Simply put, I’ve never met a more comfortable mouse. For my hand, its weight and contour for everyday use is unbeatable. Add in the Darkfield technology and it might as well be perfect.
What’s Darkfield? It’s as if Logitech said to Microsoft, “BlueTrack, SchmooTrack. Watch this!” When you read the literature for BlueTrack, the fine print gives you the same news we’ve known about optical and laser mice for years: This mouse works on everything except glass and highly reflective surfaces. Darkfield technology has no problem with such surfaces. In fact, it was made specifically to work on them.
Dark-field illumination is commonly used with scientific microscopes for situations in which the traditional method of shining a light up from below, through a glass slide, and into the magnifying optics can’t yield a decent image because the light overpowers the subject. Dark-field illumination blocks out the direct light and only allows angled light to strike the lens. If there’s nothing on the glass slide, then the scene appears totally dark. Otherwise, light scattered by any objects on the glass gets passed on to the lens.
Logitech’s Darkfield technology uses two lasers to illuminate a surface beneath the mouse at an angle. But unlike a traditional mouse that essentially takes a series of pictures of a surface and examines the pixel changes between the images to determine distance and direction, Logitech is actually taking pictures of dust and other residual matter on top of the surface. When the laser hits glass, most of the light is lost through the transparent material, but any imperfections on the surface of that glass will reflect light back to the sensor and register as a white object on a black background. Darkfield won’t work on a perfectly smooth surface, but in environments outside of science labs, there’s no such thing as a perfectly smooth surface, especially if that environment has kids.
No, Darkfield isn’t central to an ergonomics discussion, but it is pretty cool, and it touches on the rationale of spending less time in contact with your mouse if you have better control over its movement. Given that so many modern environments have glass or highly reflective surfaces (glass tables, countertops, etc.), this technology would seem to be at least somewhat valuable in any ergonomic mouse.
-Tom
My friend has CTS and cannot use a regular mouse with one hand because of the strain, trackball fixed him right up. Not only are they friendlier on the wrist the require vastly less desk space, they are easier to control and for precision work nothing beats a trackball.
My Gaming (counterstrike: source, UT2004, UT3, half life, team fortress, day of defeat,etc) buddies all have crazy expensive uber dpi programmable gaming mice that have lasers, and my 20$ trackball whips 'em every time. Why? no wasted movement, my arm is completely stationary when mousing, my fingers can keep the ball fluid and moving in one direction without having to lift it up, move it ove,r set it down, and continue mousing, one quick flick of the finger and the ball goes spinning in the desired direction, all while my arm is relaxed and stationary.
They are in fact perfect in play situations too.
How about some trackball love?
a trackball
scroll wheel or similar device
4 buttons minimum (5+ preferred) that users can define as forward/back/whatever.
I've tried many mice including the 3M joystick, Zero Tension Mouse and Evoluent upright. Those were somewhat better in terms of comfort but sacrificed buttons/functionality. As a result my last 4 or so mice have all been Logitech with my current being the MX Revolution but that's because of the extra buttons and its awesome scroll wheel, NOT the comfort which is just average.
William Van WinkleI was able to try out Logitech’s MK605 notebook kit ($100)... The keyboard and mouse are okay, and they are decently compact for travel, but I wish the stand were available separately.
The stand can be purchased individually for $30. Linkage-
http://www.logitech.com/index.cfm/notebook_products/stands/devices/5494&cl=us,en
Oh, bonus! Thanks for pointing that out, coconutboy. Again -- highly recommended.