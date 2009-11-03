Trending

Ergonomic Gear For A Better Life

By

Part 2: Keyboards, mice, and everything nice in between to help save your body from the pain associated with bad postures and designs.

Same Notebook, More Glass

Here’s the stand finally set up on my desk. At any given time, I usually have at least a dozen open applications, some more needed at the moment than others. For example, I’ll usually tuck Outlook behind another window but leave just enough of it peeking out to show me if a new message has come in. I find this more reliable than taskbar alerts. Because I do so much document work, I turned my Samsung into portrait orientation to see more of my document at once.

Now, I know many of you are principally laptop users, so I came prepared there, as well. Notebooks are even more of an ergonomic disaster. Keyboards are narrower. Screens are lower. What they win in convenience they lose in ergonomic friendliness, unless you tack on a few peripherals and get smart with your desk setup. And if you want to get the efficiency benefits of going dual-monitor, consider something like Ergotron’s Neo-Flex Combo Lift Stand ($179). Also capable of 5" of lift and 30 degrees of tilt, this unit clears your desk while boosting productivity. Check out this 15-minute build.

Easy stuff. Unpack, then attach the main column to the base. Four more screws attach the crossbar to the main column.

Your notebook sits on an angled tray. Mount the tray to the crossbar on whichever side you please. Next, mount the monitor attachment bar to the crossbar.

Finally, it’s time to attach the VESA bracket mounting, just as we did with the LX stand. Screw it on, then use the tightening knob to clamp the monitor onto the upright attachment bar. Cable manage as you see fit, then, believe it or not, you’re done. It’s almost too easy.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Luscious 04 November 2009 03:21
    I'm quite surprised your focus is on ergonomics yet you haven't mentioned anything at all about trackballs. I've been using a Logitech Track Man Wheel for close to 4 years paired with my notebook. They have many advantages over mice, not the least being ergonomically superior.
    Reply
  • ryanegeiger 04 November 2009 03:29
    I agree... what about trackballs?
    Reply
  • Supertrek32 04 November 2009 05:35
    I've been using the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 for a few years now and must say that I love it. Very comfortable. I also reprogrammed the back/forward buttons to control media player (via Microsoft's intellitype software), which is incredibly hand for someone like me who has a large music collection and might not be in the mood for a certain genre one day.
    Reply
  • IzzyCraft 04 November 2009 05:37
    ryanegeigerI agree... what about trackballs?trackballs are perfect for work only situations esp with limited desk space.
    Reply
  • ddrcoder 04 November 2009 06:24
    I've used a Kinesis for years (I'm typing this with one right now), and I must say they're the best keyboards ever made. I've found that they relieved stress in my hands/wrists. I recommended them to a friend who couldn't touch type and as he got used to the keyboard, he quickly learned. He can now type at 60WPM, I can type at 100WPM.

    -Tom
    Reply
  • 04 November 2009 16:21
    Trackballs, why have they been blackballed? Everyone I loan my spare, I have three new ones just in case they stop selling them, Logitech mouse man marble to they immediately buy one for themselves.
    My friend has CTS and cannot use a regular mouse with one hand because of the strain, trackball fixed him right up. Not only are they friendlier on the wrist the require vastly less desk space, they are easier to control and for precision work nothing beats a trackball.

    My Gaming (counterstrike: source, UT2004, UT3, half life, team fortress, day of defeat,etc) buddies all have crazy expensive uber dpi programmable gaming mice that have lasers, and my 20$ trackball whips 'em every time. Why? no wasted movement, my arm is completely stationary when mousing, my fingers can keep the ball fluid and moving in one direction without having to lift it up, move it ove,r set it down, and continue mousing, one quick flick of the finger and the ball goes spinning in the desired direction, all while my arm is relaxed and stationary.

    They are in fact perfect in play situations too.
    How about some trackball love?
    Reply
  • coconutboy 04 November 2009 21:19
    I like these kinds of articles. Currently I own a logitech MX Revolution, it's my ~5th logi mouse (I also own a cordless logitech trackball), but really all these have just been because I couldn't find anything better including the gazillion specialized ergo mice on the market. I just wish someone would make an upright/joystick-like mouse that also includes-

    a trackball
    scroll wheel or similar device
    4 buttons minimum (5+ preferred) that users can define as forward/back/whatever.
    I've tried many mice including the 3M joystick, Zero Tension Mouse and Evoluent upright. Those were somewhat better in terms of comfort but sacrificed buttons/functionality. As a result my last 4 or so mice have all been Logitech with my current being the MX Revolution but that's because of the extra buttons and its awesome scroll wheel, NOT the comfort which is just average.

    William Van WinkleI was able to try out Logitech’s MK605 notebook kit ($100)... The keyboard and mouse are okay, and they are decently compact for travel, but I wish the stand were available separately.
    The stand can be purchased individually for $30. Linkage-

    http://www.logitech.com/index.cfm/notebook_products/stands/devices/5494&cl=us,en
    Reply
  • williamvw 05 November 2009 01:22
    The stand can be purchased individually for $30. Linkage-http://www.logitech.com/index.cfm/ 4&cl=us,en
    Oh, bonus! Thanks for pointing that out, coconutboy. Again -- highly recommended.
    Reply
  • tapeglue 06 November 2009 00:40
    Less known help for wrist pain can be a computer armrest. I have been using one called Restman 1 for a few months now and it indeed makes me forget about my wrist problem. I got it from http://restmans.myshopify.com/products/restman-1.
    Reply
  • trifler 06 November 2009 06:45
    I find that mice with higher dpi allow me to turn up the speed without losing any of the control. This greatly reduces the amount of necessary wrist movement to use a mouse. Therefore, I actually choose the Logitech G500 (5700dpi) for ergonomic reasons rather than for gaming reasons.
    Reply