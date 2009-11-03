Ergonomic Gear For A Better Life

Same Notebook, More Glass
Here’s the stand finally set up on my desk. At any given time, I usually have at least a dozen open applications, some more needed at the moment than others. For example, I’ll usually tuck Outlook behind another window but leave just enough of it peeking out to show me if a new message has come in. I find this more reliable than taskbar alerts. Because I do so much document work, I turned my Samsung into portrait orientation to see more of my document at once.
Now, I know many of you are principally laptop users, so I came prepared there, as well. Notebooks are even more of an ergonomic disaster. Keyboards are narrower. Screens are lower. What they win in convenience they lose in ergonomic friendliness, unless you tack on a few peripherals and get smart with your desk setup. And if you want to get the efficiency benefits of going dual-monitor, consider something like Ergotron’s Neo-Flex Combo Lift Stand ($179). Also capable of 5" of lift and 30 degrees of tilt, this unit clears your desk while boosting productivity. Check out this 15-minute build.
Easy stuff. Unpack, then attach the main column to the base. Four more screws attach the crossbar to the main column.
Your notebook sits on an angled tray. Mount the tray to the crossbar on whichever side you please. Next, mount the monitor attachment bar to the crossbar.
Finally, it’s time to attach the VESA bracket mounting, just as we did with the LX stand. Screw it on, then use the tightening knob to clamp the monitor onto the upright attachment bar. Cable manage as you see fit, then, believe it or not, you’re done. It’s almost too easy.
-Tom
My friend has CTS and cannot use a regular mouse with one hand because of the strain, trackball fixed him right up. Not only are they friendlier on the wrist the require vastly less desk space, they are easier to control and for precision work nothing beats a trackball.
My Gaming (counterstrike: source, UT2004, UT3, half life, team fortress, day of defeat,etc) buddies all have crazy expensive uber dpi programmable gaming mice that have lasers, and my 20$ trackball whips 'em every time. Why? no wasted movement, my arm is completely stationary when mousing, my fingers can keep the ball fluid and moving in one direction without having to lift it up, move it ove,r set it down, and continue mousing, one quick flick of the finger and the ball goes spinning in the desired direction, all while my arm is relaxed and stationary.
They are in fact perfect in play situations too.
How about some trackball love?
a trackball
scroll wheel or similar device
4 buttons minimum (5+ preferred) that users can define as forward/back/whatever.
I've tried many mice including the 3M joystick, Zero Tension Mouse and Evoluent upright. Those were somewhat better in terms of comfort but sacrificed buttons/functionality. As a result my last 4 or so mice have all been Logitech with my current being the MX Revolution but that's because of the extra buttons and its awesome scroll wheel, NOT the comfort which is just average.
William Van WinkleI was able to try out Logitech’s MK605 notebook kit ($100)... The keyboard and mouse are okay, and they are decently compact for travel, but I wish the stand were available separately.
The stand can be purchased individually for $30. Linkage-
http://www.logitech.com/index.cfm/notebook_products/stands/devices/5494&cl=us,en
Oh, bonus! Thanks for pointing that out, coconutboy. Again -- highly recommended.