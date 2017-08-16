Total Solar Eclipse Giveaway: Win This Canon DSLR Kit Worth $1,099



Unless you've been living under a rock the past couple of months, you're probably aware of the upcoming total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. It's been almost 100 years since the last one touched both U.S. coasts, and we're celebrating with Space.com by giving away a spectacular Canon eclipse-capturing camera kit worth $1,099.

How to Enter

Now you may be asking yourself, "Why do I need a special camera to take pictures of the eclipse?" Because using the wrong gear can burn your retinas, causing irreparable damage to your eyes. To safely capture the event, you'll need both eye protection and solar filters for the camera, but also a zoom lens powerful enough to see the 93-million-mile-away phenomenon.

As seen in our Best Gear for Taking Pictures of the Solar Eclipse roundup, the Canon Rebel T7i Solar Eclipse Kit includes:

A Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is a 24.2-megapixel DSLR camera with an optical viewfinder; smooth, high-performance focus tracking; and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. It also offers high-speed shooting at 6 frames per second.

A Lens

The Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is a telephoto zoom lens that provides a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 88-400mm and an optical image stabilizer for shooting handheld in dim lighting and with greater zoom magnifications.

Accessories

Don't try shooting the eclipse without a polarizing filter, or you risk ruining your camera in seconds. If an accessory or lens doesn't fit, the step-up ring will make sure everything assembles snugly. Oh, did we mention there's also a gadget bag that offers worry-free gear safety and plenty of pockets for additional lens storage?