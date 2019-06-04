Prime Day Preview: Echo Dot Just $29

Looks like Amazon Prime Day is a few weeks early. The e-commerce giant is currently taking up to 40% off its flagship smart speakers. The sale includes the Echo Dot, Echo, and Echo Auto.

While these prices look tempting — and in some instances might be the lowest prices of 2019 — we predict most of them will be a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day. Currently, you can get:

These deals are likely part of Amazon's Father's Day sale. However, they were all cheaper on Black Friday. (With the exception of the Echo Auto, which was released this year). The Echo Dot, for instance, sold for $19.99. Meanwhile, the Echo Plus was $40 cheaper at $109.99. That's not to say these are bad deals, but if you really want to stretch your dollar, you'll save a few more bucks by waiting for Prime Day.

Amazon Echo speaker

Alternatively, Woot has the used Amazon Echo Dot on sale for $19.99. Just keep in mind it might have cosmetic blemishes, so if that kind of thing bothers you (we can't blame you) — you're better off buying the new version for just $5 more.

It's likely these deals will be valid through Father's Day and then reappear on Prime Day.