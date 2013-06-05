Ebay Plans 'Shoppable Windows' with Courier Service in NYC

Ebay is hoping to attract new customers with 'shoppable windows' in New York City. Reuters reports that this 9x2 feet screens will allow people to order items and have them delivered to their door within in the hour. These screens will appear on the front windows of closed shops and couriers delivering the items will accept payment from the customer via PayPal.

The idea is that retailers can use the screens to shift products they wouldn't otherwise have the retail space to sell. Fifth & Pacific Companies, which includes brands like Juicy Couture and Kate Spade, is one of the retailers on board with the new initiative. Speaking to Reuters, Chief Executive William McComb said it would be using the technology for its new Kate Spade Saturday brand as well as for Juicy Couture and Kate Spade New York.

This isn't Ebay's first foray into the brick-and-mortar retail space. The company has had a window display in NYC before, but you couldn't order products. A completely different approach in London, UK, saw the online auctioneer open up a temporary 'Buy It Now' store for Christmas shoppers. Ebay used a store located in London's SoHo to display product ideas with QR codes attached. Customers could scan desired items with their phone and order it for home delivery. Ebay even had HTC devices on hand for those who didn't have QR code-compatible phones.