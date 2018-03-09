Big 20 Percent Off eBay Sale: Nintendo Switch, iPhone X and More

From Apple gear to the Nintendo Switch, eBay is taking 20 percent off everything on its website in an unprecedented one-day sale.

To take advantage of the savings, you'll need to use coupon "PSPRING20" at checkout and purchase an item that's at least $25. The discount maxes out at $100 and excludes gift cards, coupons, coins, paper money, and real estate.

Otherwise, everything else is game. A few noteworthy deals:

It's worth noting that you should always research your seller's ratings before making a final purchase. Investigate their return policy, read customer reviews, and look for their contact info or physical address. We recommend shopping from reputable stores and brands, since many of them like Nest, Best Buy, and Newegg have storefronts on eBay.

The coupon expires today at 11pm ET.

