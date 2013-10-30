'Titanfall' to Be Microsoft-Exclusive

The upcoming video game "Titanfall" will not be coming to PlayStation consoles, thanks to a deal between publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox game consoles.
EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen announced the news via Twitter yesterday (Oct. 29), the same day that EA released its quarterly earnings report.
"Titanfall" is a science-fiction first-person shooter video game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, in which players pilot robot mech suits called "titans" to compete and fight one another.
The game will be online multiplayer only, though the developers have said that there will be narrative elements as well.
"Titanfall" was first announced at Microsoft's E3 2013 news conference, where the game was positioned as one of the flagship titles for Microsoft's next-generation console, the Xbox One, though the game is coming out for the Xbox 360 as well.
At the time, it was unclear whether the game would come to the PlayStation 3 and 4 at a later date.
Now, it seems that "Titanfall" will never come to a PlayStation console. The exact nature of Microsoft and EA's agreement is unclear, though some journalists have speculated that Microsoft paid EA to grant it exclusive rights.
Like many in the video game industry, EA has had a bit of a rough year. Its earnings report shows a net loss of $273 million, though its total revenue was higher than its original projections.
"Titanfall" will be released March 11, 2014, for the Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC for $59.99.
Yes, i don't play multi for various reasons (time, lack of interest, don't want to play with/hear stupid little kids whining on their microphones, ecc.).
Make available only single player of a certain game, even only in digital form, but for a reasonable price.
They'll pretty it up as much as possible and then cut chunks out of the game to make more money as DLC's.
I stopped buying EA's products after they bastardized my beloved C&C and ripped apart Westwood Studios.
EA's main problem causing them to lose money isn't because of them not signing exclusivity deals, it's because they force developers to push out unfinished games, require users to pay another $100 for the rest of the content, add on-line DRM out the whazoo, they make titles with more cut-scenes than gameplay, automatic save-points, and they like to shut down on-line servers.
the last c&c game i truely loved was yuris revenge, after that things just went to hell
booyaah
i agree, i doubt the released game will be even close to being a "full game", get those credit cards ready
on a seperate note, the game play looks very interesting, and different. would be interested to give it a go