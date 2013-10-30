Trending

'Titanfall' to Be Microsoft-Exclusive

By

EA has cut a deal with Microsoft to let the anticipated video game "Titanfall" appear exclusively on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The upcoming video game "Titanfall" will not be coming to PlayStation consoles, thanks to a deal between publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox game consoles.

EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen announced the news via Twitter yesterday (Oct. 29), the same day that EA released its quarterly earnings report.  

MORE: Xbox One vs. PlayStation 4: Console Comparison

"Titanfall" is a science-fiction first-person shooter video game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, in which players pilot robot mech suits called "titans" to compete and fight one another.

The game will be online multiplayer only, though the developers have said that there will be narrative elements as well.

"Titanfall" was first announced at Microsoft's E3 2013 news conference, where the game was positioned as one of the flagship titles for Microsoft's next-generation console, the Xbox One, though the game is coming out for the Xbox 360 as well.

At the time, it was unclear whether the game would come to the PlayStation 3 and 4 at a later date.

Now, it seems that "Titanfall" will never come to a PlayStation console. The exact nature of Microsoft and EA's agreement is unclear, though some journalists have speculated that Microsoft paid EA to grant it exclusive rights.

Like many in the video game industry, EA has had a bit of a rough year. Its earnings report shows a net loss of $273 million, though its total revenue was higher than its original projections.

"Titanfall" will be released March 11, 2014, for the Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC for $59.99.

Source: EA via Forbes

Email jscharr@techmedianetwork.com or follow her @JillScharr and Google+.  Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bubby030311 30 October 2013 19:15
    just happy that its comin to pc.. :)
    Reply
  • DRosencraft 30 October 2013 19:55
    Graphically the game looks great. But online multiplayer only games tend to be fairly shallow and ultimately boring to me. I know popular opinion differs from me, but I'll be looking elsewhere for a PC game this Spring. Might be able to finish a system hardware refresh by then too.
    Reply
  • giovanni86 30 October 2013 20:05
    Considering its only focus is multiplayer. I hope it has a stellar launch because BF4 is nothing but a nightmare to play MP. Though today i was able to play on 2 servers without the 3 things plaguing it.. Audio cuts. Rubber banding. Crash to desktop. Hopefully RE doesn't have these issues and I'm pretty sure they won't.
    Reply
  • makaveli316 30 October 2013 20:05
    There are tons of people, who don't play multiplayer. How do you want me to spend money on something (not talking about Titanfall) that has few hours of single player? I won't, i will pirate it, yes, cause i won't spend 60 bucks for only single player.
    Yes, i don't play multi for various reasons (time, lack of interest, don't want to play with/hear stupid little kids whining on their microphones, ecc.).
    Make available only single player of a certain game, even only in digital form, but for a reasonable price.
    Reply
  • verage 30 October 2013 20:09
    my co-worker's step-aunt makes $70/hr on the internet. She has been fired from work for 6 months but last month her income was $21412 just working on the internet for a few hours. . .......:> w­w­w.j­o­b­s­6­0.c­o­m
    Reply
  • verage 30 October 2013 20:09
    my co-worker's step-aunt makes $70/hr on the internet. She has been fired from work for 6 months but last month her income was $21412 just working on the internet for a few hours. . .......:> w­w­w.j­o­b­s­6­0.c­o­m
    Reply
  • soccerplayer88 30 October 2013 20:55
    This is EA we are talking about here.

    They'll pretty it up as much as possible and then cut chunks out of the game to make more money as DLC's.

    I stopped buying EA's products after they bastardized my beloved C&C and ripped apart Westwood Studios.
    Reply
  • booyaah 30 October 2013 21:07
    Newsflash:

    EA's main problem causing them to lose money isn't because of them not signing exclusivity deals, it's because they force developers to push out unfinished games, require users to pay another $100 for the rest of the content, add on-line DRM out the whazoo, they make titles with more cut-scenes than gameplay, automatic save-points, and they like to shut down on-line servers.
    Reply
  • nevilence 30 October 2013 21:42
    soccerplayer88
    the last c&c game i truely loved was yuris revenge, after that things just went to hell

    booyaah
    i agree, i doubt the released game will be even close to being a "full game", get those credit cards ready

    on a seperate note, the game play looks very interesting, and different. would be interested to give it a go
    Reply
  • IndignantSkeptic 30 October 2013 21:56
    I thought this game was made on the engine from Valve Software who seem to be on an anti-Microsoft crusade right now. I think they will have something to say about this exclusivity deal.
    Reply