E3 Day 3 Roundup: Nintendo Smashes and We Play Games

If you're just joining us, you missed a heck of a day at the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Before the doors to the show floor opened, Nintendo held a Direct presentation with huge announcements about Super Smash Bros. We then went hands-on with a bunch of the show's hottest games, including The Division 2, Hitman 2 and Kingdom Hearts III.

Here's what you need to catch up on the latest from gaming's big event.

Nintendo Makes a Splash

Nintendo's Direct at E3 had a mix of games for all types of gamers, including Fortnite, a new Fire Emblem, Super Mario Party, Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee, and a ton of indie games like Hollow Knight and OverCooked 2.

But the talk of the show is likely to be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which features every character ever featured in the franchise. There are also new characters, like Daisy, Inkling and Ridley, new designs for existing characters, new levels, support for Gamecube controllers and a ton of small enhancements and changes to combat. The game will arrive December 7.

We tried out Fortnite on Switch, and it's superior to the phone version, though PS4 players will have to make new accounts.

Is Anthem Destined to Beat Destiny?

After half-an-hour of playing Anthem, we're not sure that EA's latest is doing enough to differentiate itself from Destiny. The story hits similar beats, and you team up with others to collect loot and earn more powerful abilities. We were, however, impressed by the flying mechanics and the fact that the game is absolutely gorgeous.

We Can't Let Kingdom Hearts III Go

We got a look at new worlds in Kingdom Hearts III, including one based on Frozen and one on Pirates of the Caribbean. Both worlds have Disney characters finding a place in the war between light and darkness, but we don't know where they'll fall.

A Silent Assassin

Hitman 2 took us to Miami to eliminate the daughter of an entrepreneur who committed a war crime. Read our hands-on to find out the choices we made in an attempt to get to her (along with all of the choices we missed). It's a stylish, violent adventure with lots of room for improvisation.

Fortnite's E3 Tournament

We attended the Fortnite Pro Am at E3, with 50 pro gamers and 50 celebrities entering combat for charity. Check out our write-up of the event and find out who won.

Logitech Gets Loud

Logitech won't let Cherry get the loudest click. At E3, it unveiled a new key switch in its Romer-G series called the GX Blue. We tried it in a the company's G512 keyboard, which will cost just $100, playing Fortnite and taking a typing test to put the keyboard through its paces. Read our full impressions for all of the specs and to learn more about how the keys feel.

A Shooter to Return To

The Division 2 is moving to New York, and it fights back. Its enemy AI are more formidable, and there are more specializations for players to unlock. But perhaps most importantly, Ubisoft promises years of new content, weapons, and game modes, with at least a year's worth of free additions to keep you coming back.

