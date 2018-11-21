Is the Dyson Hot + Cool Worth It?

Dyson is a company that’s long been synonymous with vacuums. But there's more to the company's product lineup than that.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is one of the best-rated air purifiers on the market. The device comes with a decidedly Dyson-like design, with a metal finish and paper-clip-like top. And it can remove nearly 100 percent of the allergens and pollutants in your home.

The Hot + Cool also doubles as a space heater and mini air conditioner. And with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the air purifier from the other side of the house. It even works with Amazon's Alexa. Here's a closer look at the Dyson Hot + Cool.

Dyson Hot + Cool price and availability

The Dyson Hot + Cool comes with a host of compelling features. But as with many other Dyson products, you'll need to pay a premium. The device has a suggested retail price of $600. But if you buy it at Amazon right now, you'll can get it for $449.

Key features

The first thing you'll notice about the Dyson Hot + Cool Air Purifier is its design. The device comes with a metallic finish and a blade of sorts at the top that looks like a paper clip.

That area at the top is critical to capturing and purifying the air in your house. It's also safe for pets and children, so while it's on, you shouldn't worry about it causing harm to anyone in the home.

Allergy- and asthma-Free

Inside the canister on the bottom of the Hot + Cool is where the magic happens. The air is pulled in and treated, and 99.97 percent of allergens are removed. The air is then sent back out without any worry of the allergens still being in there.

According to Dyson, its air purifier has been certified asthma- and allergy-friendly and has been awarded the Quiet Mark accreditation, which is given to products that effectively reduce annoying noises.

Air conditioner and space heater

The Hot + Cool gets its name from another major feature: It just doesn't purify the air.

Instead, the Hot + Cool acts as a space heater or air conditioner, depending on the time of year. If your room is warm, you can place it in there and spit out cooler air after it's been purified. And in cases where rooms are colder, the Dyson device will offer heat.

To control the temperature it's producing, Dyson's device comes with a remote that lets you turn it on, adjust temperature settings and configure Wi-Fi settings.

Dyson Link app

Better yet, it comes with support for the Dyson Link app, which is available on both the iPhone and Android. The app gives you another way to see how air quality is being handled and to adjust temperatures.

The app communicates with the Hot + Cool via Wi-Fi. That same connectivity allows it to connect to Amazon's Alexa virtual personal assistant and let you control its settings with voice commands.

Dyson Hot + Cool Reviews: What critics are saying

Critics from around the internet who have had a chance to review the Dyson Hot + Cool generally had good things to say about the device, though the price is an issue for some.

Here's a look at what they had to say.

TechRadar

Score: 4/5

Takeaway: "Without a doubt, Dyson's Pure Hot + Cool Link is one of the most advanced products that the company has ever developed for consumers. Its smart functionality changes the fan experience for the better and its purifying capability is extremely impressive."

Trusted Reviews

Score: 4/5

Takeaway: "Unlike basic electric heaters which simply kick out a patch of warmth directly in front of the machine, which then quickly dissipates before reaching the far corners of the room, the Dyson Hot Cool is capable of evenly heating rooms, covering every nook and cranny with equal warmth."

CNET

Score: 7.6/10

Takeaway: "Unless you're the most devoted Dyson loyalist, you'll find much better values if you shop around."

User Reviews: What customers are saying

The Dyson Hot + Cool has earned rave reviews from customers.

On Amazon, for instance, the Hot + Cool has an average rating of 4 stars out of 5 from over 260 customer reviews. And at Dyson's own website, you'll find an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Customers report that the device does an outstanding job of purifying the air and can heat and cool rooms with ease. However, many of those who even liked the device complained that its high price might be a problem.

