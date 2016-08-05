You Can Now Play These Great Classic Disney Games on PC

There was a time when you could get excited about video games that tied into movies — they were arguably at their best when Disney made them in the early '90s. If you missed them, now's your chance to get in on some 16-bit greatness. Disney is re-releasing its exemplary platformers based on The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and, a personal favorite of mine, Aladdin, exclusively on GOG.

As of this writing, each game is $8.99 (or $19.99 for all three) as part of a a launch promotion. At 9 a.m. ET on August 8, the games will switch to non-promotional prices: $9.99 each and $30 for the whole package.

Each of the games are available for Windows (XP and higher), macOS (Mavericks and up) and Linux Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 with full controller support. As usual, GOG is offering the games without DRM (digital rights management), so you can put the games on all of your computers without fear that Disney might someday snatch your license to them away.

Disney's titles were notoriously difficult back when they first released, so I'm curious to see how they hold up today. Commenters on GOG are suggesting that the titles are ports of old PC versions, rather than those for the Sega Genesis, which were considered by many to be the best versions each game.